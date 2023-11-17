US Officials Concerned about White House’s Approach in Israel-Hamas Conflict

More than one hundred US government officials, including those from the state department and the international development agency, have signed a memo expressing their concerns about the White House’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. The internal memo, obtained by Axios, highlights the officials’ dissatisfaction with what they see as the administration’s “unwillingness to de-escalate” and its disregard for the lives of Palestinians.

The memo, reportedly organized by a junior diplomat within the state department, criticizes President Joe Biden for failing to address what it refers to as Israeli “war crimes” in Gaza. It also accuses the administration of providing unambiguous military assistance to the Israeli government without setting clear boundaries or taking decisive action.

Meanwhile, Israel has cut off electricity and aid to Gaza, actions that the memo suggests could be seen as war crimes or crimes against humanity under international law. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 11,000 people, with approximately 40% of the casualties being children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The dissent memo was sent to the state department’s policy office in early November through an approved channel known as “dissent cables.” These cables were established after the Vietnam war as a means for diplomats to express their reservations about official government policies without fear of repercussions. While the intention is to keep these dissenting opinions private, recent reports have shed light on the internal disagreements within the US government regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Last week, Politico revealed the contents of another separate dissent memo from state department officials calling for a ceasefire. The secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has also met with disaffected diplomats to listen to their frustrations with the US’s official stance on the conflict. These dissenting voices argue that the Biden administration has failed to reassess its relationship with Israel in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The memo specifically criticizes President Biden for allegedly spreading misinformation and disregarding the lives of Palestinians. While no specific examples are given, the memo refers to a speech made by the president shortly after the initial Hamas attack, in which he condemned the killings as an “act of sheer evil.”

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, it is evident that there are significant divisions and concerns within the US government about the White House’s approach. The memo signed by government officials highlights their belief that a different strategy is needed to address the humanitarian crisis and promote peace in the region.

