New Developments on US Criticism of White House Actions in Israel-Hamas Conflict

A recent internal memo signed by approximately 100 US government officials has brought to light growing criticism within the state department and international development agency regarding the White House’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The memo condemns the White House’s “unwillingness to de-escalate” the situation and accuses it of disregarding the lives of Palestinians.

The memo, which was obtained by Axios, reveals the deep divisions within the US government over President Joe Biden’s approach to the five-week war. While Biden has expressed his support for Israel’s right to self-defense, he has also called for increased humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The memo, reportedly organized by a junior diplomat, alleges that Biden has failed to address Israeli “war crimes” in Gaza and criticizes the administration for providing military assistance to Israel without setting clear boundaries. It also highlights Israel’s cut-off of electricity and aid to Gaza as actions that violate international law.

According to the Gaza health ministry, over 11,000 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive, with approximately 40% of the victims being children.

This memo was sent through an approved channel within the state department called “dissent cables,” which allow diplomats to voice their objections to official government policies without fear of retaliation. Originally established after the Vietnam War to encourage internal checks and balances, these cables are meant to remain private.

The revelation of the memo adds to the growing number of stories indicating the intense disagreements over the conflict within the US government. Politico recently disclosed the contents of a separate dissent memo from state department officials calling for a ceasefire, and the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, reportedly met with a group of disaffected diplomats to listen to their frustrations about official US policy on the war.

This latest dissent cable accuses the Biden administration of ignoring the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and asserts that officials within the White House have shown a clear disregard for the lives of Palestinians. It singles out President Biden for criticism, accusing him of spreading misinformation, although specific instances are not mentioned.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, it is becoming increasingly apparent that there are significant differences of opinion within the US government regarding the appropriate course of action. The internal memos and dissent cables shed light on the various perspectives and underline the challenges faced by the Biden administration in finding a resolution to the conflict.

