US Urges Israel to Prioritize Hostage Release and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has prompted the United States to encourage Israel to delay its ground operation. The aim is to allow more time for negotiations regarding the release of hostages held by terrorists in Gaza and to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave. The Biden administration also seeks to enhance preparedness for potential attacks on US targets in the region from Iran-based groups.

While the US is fully supportive of Israel’s goal to dismantle Hamas and end the violence, it advises Israel to exercise patience in launching a ground incursion. Sources indicate that US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin has relayed this message to Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. However, it is important to note that the US is not pressuring Israel to cancel the ground invasion altogether.

Israeli defense officials have indicated that the ground operation has been repeatedly delayed, with the reasons for the postponements remaining unclear. Some speculate that the Israeli government is awaiting progress in hostage negotiations before initiating the operation.

The US is actively engaged in facilitating discussions for the release of hostages through its communication with Qatar, which acts as an intermediary. Hamas has warned that an Israeli ground operation would hinder the possibility of a hostage deal. Nevertheless, it is believed that around 50 dual-citizen hostages may be released independently from a larger agreement.

The Biden administration’s advice aligns with its broader military support for Israel and the desire to mitigate civilian casualties and humanitarian concerns. President Biden has been in regular contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing the implications of a ground invasion and the potential aftermath.

US officials have emphasized the need to strike a balance between advising Israel and respecting its sovereignty. They understand the potential risks of being perceived as orchestrating Israel’s actions, which could escalate tensions with Iran or its regional proxies.

In conclusion, while the US urges Israel to delay its ground operation, the primary focus remains on securing the release of hostages, providing essential aid to Gaza, and ensuring the safety of civilians amidst the ongoing conflict.