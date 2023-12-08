US Officials Engage in Discussions on the Future Governance of Gaza

US officials are engaged in discussions with the Palestinian Authority and regional allies regarding the future governance of Gaza. The focus on post-war planning reflects an effort to move beyond the immediate conflict and towards a sustainable resolution.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Arab counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, and the Palestinian Authority to deliberate on the issue of Gaza following the conclusion of the Israeli offensive. The United States envisions a unified government led by a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority, encompassing both Gaza and the West Bank.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who initially rejected the idea of the PA governing Gaza after the Israeli offensive, has reportedly shifted his position. However, there are still unanswered questions about the immediate aftermath of the war in Gaza. The US acknowledges the need for a transitional period during which Israeli forces remain in Gaza, but emphasizes that it cannot be a permanent arrangement.

Discussions with the Arab delegation reveal their reluctance to be involved in an international peacekeeping force for Gaza after the war. They argue that if Arab states are to contribute to the reconstruction and support of the Palestinian Authority, there must be a clear path towards the establishment of a Palestinian state. The Arab states express concerns about being seen as subjugating the Palestinians.

While privately some consternation exists within the US administration over the reluctance of Arab allies to participate in a post-war international force, there is an overall commitment to advocating for a two-state solution. The Biden administration has outlined its terms for “durable peace and security” in Gaza, which include no re-occupation by Israel and no territorial reduction. The US opposes the creation of an Israeli security buffer zone within Gaza after the war.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also addressed the issue of Gaza in her meetings and discussions with Arab leaders. She has emphasized the need for infrastructure reconstruction, reinforcing Palestinian Authority security, and revitalizing PA governance. Harris reiterated that a two-state solution is the optimal path forward.

In addition to these discussions, Secretary Blinken recently met with President Abbas in Ramallah, while Vice President Harris’ national security adviser, Phil Gordon, held meetings in the West Bank. There is a consistent message from US national security officials that the Palestinian Authority must play a role in the future governance of both the West Bank and Gaza. While there may be some apparent disagreement between the US and Israel on this issue, the US suggests that a revitalized Palestinian Authority, potentially with new leadership, could be a plausible solution.

The future governance of Gaza remains uncertain, given the historical enmity between Hamas and Fatah. The inclusion of Hamas in future governance, as suggested by Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, would be rejected by Israel, whose objective is to eliminate the group. However, it is worth noting that many Arab partners also prefer not to see Hamas remain in control in Gaza.

In conclusion, the discussions between US officials and various stakeholders highlight the complex challenges and aspirations surrounding the future governance of Gaza. While there are differing perspectives and obstacles to overcome, there is a shared commitment to finding a sustainable solution that advances the aspirations and needs of the Palestinian people.