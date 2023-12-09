New Gaza Governance Plans Discussed with Palestinian Authority and Arab Allies

US officials are in active discussions with the Palestinian Authority and regional US allies to establish post-war governance plans for Gaza. This topic has become a primary focus as they look beyond the immediate conflict and towards a future solution.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently held a meeting with a delegation of Arab counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, and the Palestinian Authority. The main point of discussion during this meeting was the future of Gaza after the Israeli offensive comes to an end.

The United States, just before the meeting, vetoed a UN resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, presented by the United Arab Emirates, aimed to secure a humanitarian ceasefire, the release of hostages, and humanitarian access. The US vetoed it, while the UK abstained due to the resolution’s failure to condemn a previous Hamas attack.

US officials have expressed their vision for a unified government in both Gaza and the West Bank, led by a empowered Palestinian Authority, once the war is over. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas initially rejected the idea but has since shifted his position. However, there are still many unanswered questions about the immediate aftermath of the war for Gaza.

In past conversations, the Arab delegation has made it clear that they are not keen on being involved with an international force for security provision in Gaza post-war. They have also stated that if the world expects Arab states to contribute to the reconstruction and support of the Palestinian Authority, there must be a clear path towards the establishment of a Palestinian state.

During a press conference in Washington, DC, the delegation emphasized that they were not solely interested in discussing the future of Gaza but also the context of a Palestinian state as a whole. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed their reluctance to participate in an international peacekeeping force while condemning Israel’s offensive.

The delegation has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and criticized the international community, including the US, for failing to advocate for one. Privately, there appears to be consternation within the US administration regarding the reluctance of Arab allies to participate in a post-war peacekeeping force, despite their strong condemnation of Israel’s actions. These Arab allies are hesitant to place their forces in Gaza, as it may be seen as subjugating the Palestinians.

The Biden administration has consistently supported a two-state solution and laid out its terms for sustainable peace and security in Gaza. These terms include no Israeli re-occupation and no reduction in territory. The US is also against the establishment of an Israeli security buffer zone within Gaza after the war.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also been actively engaged in discussions regarding post-conflict Gaza. During her recent meetings with Arab leaders in Dubai, she emphasized the importance of infrastructure reconstruction in Gaza, reinforcing Palestinian Authority security, and revitalizing PA governance. Harris reconfirmed that a two-state solution is the best way forward.

The US has been actively involved in discussions related to post-war Gaza governance. Secretary of State Blinken met with President Abbas in Ramallah, and Vice President Harris’ national security adviser held additional meetings in the West Bank. The US government remains committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state and ensuring a hopeful political future for the Palestinian people.