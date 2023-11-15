US Official Resigns Amidst Controversy Over Arms to Israel

A high-ranking official within the US state department has tendered their resignation, citing concerns over the Biden administration’s decision to provide additional weapons and ammunition to Israel. The official, Josh Paul, who served as the director of congressional and public affairs for the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, expressed his dissatisfaction with what he referred to as the administration’s “intellectual bankruptcy” in a letter posted on LinkedIn.

Paul argued that rushing to supply arms to Israel was myopic, detrimental, and incompatible with the moral values the US publicly espouses. While acknowledging the severity of Hamas’s attack on Israel, he voiced his conviction that the response from Israel, as well as the unwavering support the country receives from the US, will only perpetuate further suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Describing the decision as an impulsive reaction rooted in confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy, and bureaucratic inertia, Paul brought attention to the lack of nuance in the government’s approach. The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden intends to seek approval from Congress for approximately $10 billion in primarily military aid to Israel.

Paul also shed light on the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs’ role as the primary entity responsible for the transfer and provision of arms to US allies and partners. Throughout his 11-year tenure, he admitted to making numerous moral compromises in his pursuit of balancing potential harm with the potential good he could achieve in his position. However, he stated that the continued, expanded, and expedited supply of lethal arms to Israel was a tipping point that led to his decision to resign.

Following their meeting in Tel Aviv, President Biden announced that he had appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint. Biden claimed that Netanyahu had committed to allowing much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza, signaling a potential shift in their approach. Meanwhile, Gaza health officials have reported a staggering death toll of over 3,700 people, with more than 12,000 wounded, as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

The dire situation in Gaza extends beyond casualties, as a lack of access to water has created a health crisis on the brink of catastrophe. Action Against Hunger, an international charity, expressed their concern, highlighting the scant water supply in Gaza. With less than three liters of water per person per day, the 2.3 million inhabitants, half of whom are children, face immense challenges in meeting their basic needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why did Josh Paul resign from his position at the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs?

– Josh Paul resigned due to his disagreement with the Biden administration’s decision to provide additional arms to Israel, which he believed to be detrimental and incompatible with American values.

2. How much military assistance does President Biden intend to request from Congress for Israel?

– President Biden plans to seek approval for around $10 billion in military assistance for Israel.

3. What was Joe Paul’s role within the US state department?

– Joe Paul served as the director of congressional and public affairs for the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, the government entity responsible for the transfer and provision of arms to partners and allies.

4. What is the current situation in Gaza?

– Gaza has been subjected to intense Israeli airstrikes in response to an attack by Hamas. The health officials report a high death toll and a large number of casualties.

5. What humanitarian crisis is Gaza facing besides the ongoing conflict?

– Gaza is experiencing a severe lack of access to water, posing a significant health risk to its population. The UN estimates that there are less than three liters of water available per person each day, a dire situation for the 2.3 million people living in Gaza.