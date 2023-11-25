New Developments: Israeli-Owned Ship Attacked in Indian Ocean

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Recent events in the Indian Ocean have shed light on a suspected attack on a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire. The incident occurred amidst escalating tensions in the region as Israel carries out military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The attack, which took place on Friday, targeted the CMA CGM Symi, a Malta-flagged vessel, using a triangle-shaped drone believed to be carrying explosives. The drone detonated, causing damage to the ship but no harm to the crew. The American defense official anonymously speaking to The Associated Press revealed that the attack was likely carried out by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

This incident is just one example of the increasing targeting of global shipping during the ongoing conflict in the region, with implications for wider regional stability. While a ceasefire is currently in place and hostage exchanges are taking place between Hamas and Israel, the threat to shipping persists.

The ship’s owners, CMA CGM based in Marseille, France, declined to comment on the attack. However, it was noted that the vessel’s crew had been acting cautiously prior to the incident, suggesting they were aware of a potential threat. The ship had turned off its Automatic Identification System tracker since Tuesday, a common practice when there is a perceived risk of being targeted. This had also occurred earlier as the ship passed through the Red Sea near Yemen, where Houthi rebels backed by Iran are active.

Private intelligence firm Ambrey suggested that the attack on the CMA CGM Symi was likely intentional due to the vessel’s Israeli affiliation through Eastern Pacific Shipping. The firm also highlighted that the ship’s AIS transmissions being turned off did not prevent the attack.

It is worth noting that Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping ultimately controls the Symi, and it is owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. Eastern Pacific Shipping has experienced a similar incident in the past, with the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon sustaining damage in a suspected Iranian attack last year off Oman.

While Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not provide a comment on the recent attack, it is no secret that Iran and Israel have been engaged in a long-standing, covert conflict in the wider Middle East. Drone attacks on Israeli-associated vessels have been ongoing, signaling the extent of the shadow war between the two countries.

In response to these developments, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations has issued warnings to sailors in the Middle East, cautioning them to exercise vigilance and report any suspicious activity. Additionally, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have targeted American troops during the conflict, but Iran itself has not been directly linked to any attacks.

Experts suggest that Iran is likely to exercise caution in their intervention in the ongoing Middle East crisis to avoid further escalation. Small-scale attacks by Iran’s allies indicate a willingness to increase tensions, but unless the attacks result in significant damage or casualties, a major response from the United States is deemed unlikely.