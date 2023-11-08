US Navy’s Submarine Deployment Signals Strategic Move in Israel-Hamas War

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the United States Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine to the Middle East. This significant military build-up marks a strategic move on the part of the US to contain regional tensions and deter further escalation. The announcement, made on November 5, 2023, revealed the arrival of an Ohio-class submarine in the US Central Command area of responsibility. The disclosure of the ship’s location, a departure from the norm, indicates a deliberate show of force.

In response to the hostilities between Hamas and Israel, the US has taken various measures to support its regional ally. This includes the deployment of two aircraft carriers, fighter aircraft, and approximately 1,000 American soldiers. Additionally, the US has engaged special operations commandos who are providing advisory support to the Israeli military in Gaza operations.

To bolster defensive capabilities in the region, the US government has extended assistance to its Gulf allies. Saudi Arabia has been allocated a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system, while Patriot surface-to-air missile systems will be sent to Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Pentagon’s spokesperson, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, emphasized that the military build-up aims to deter further escalation and protect US interests and its partners. The objective is to prevent the conflict from turning into a broader regional crisis. President Biden, Secretary Austin, and other senior US leaders have reiterated this message, warning against any country or group attempting to exploit the situation.

In light of the increased tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a diplomatic mission to meet with regional leaders. His visits included discussions with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad.

However, the US military assets deployed in the region have not been immune to attacks. Iran-allied militias in Syria and Iraq have targeted US bases since the start of the conflict. These militias have carried out numerous assaults, inflicting casualties on US personnel stationed at al-Tanf garrison in Syria and Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

The US Navy’s submarine deployment underscores the strategic significance of its involvement in the Israel-Hamas war. By showcasing its military capabilities and commitment to regional stability, the US aims to safeguard its interests and prevent further escalation.