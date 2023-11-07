United States Supports Israel’s Right to Defend Itself Against Hamas

Amidst the escalating military operation by Israel against Hamas militants in Gaza, the United States has expressed its support for Israel’s right to defend itself. The White House, however, emphasized that it is not attempting to impose any limits on Israel’s actions. The expanded ground operation has raised concerns about the efforts towards a humanitarian pause for the delivery of fuel and relief aid to Gaza civilians.

While the United States refrained from directly commenting on Israel’s expanded ground operation, it reiterated its stance on Israel’s right to self-defense. The recent attack by Hamas militants, which claimed the lives of 1,400 individuals in southern Israel, has further reinforced the need for Israel to protect its citizens.

“We’re not drawing red lines for Israel,” said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby. He emphasized that the United States has ongoing discussions with Israel regarding the objectives of its operation, the importance of safeguarding civilians in Gaza, securing the release of Israeli hostages, and planning for the post-ground operation phase.

Throughout the process, the United States has been actively engaged in raising concerns about civilian casualties and collateral damage. It recognizes the role of friendship in expressing these concerns to Israel while also acknowledging the complex nature of such military operations.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for both Israel and the United States to maintain open lines of communication. This allows for a comprehensive understanding of Israel’s actions and provides an avenue to address potential humanitarian challenges arising from the military operation. While supporting Israel’s right to self-defense, the United States remains committed to promoting the protection of civilians and the pursuit of a peaceful resolution for all parties involved.