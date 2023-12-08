Diplomatic Response Needed for Red Sea Attacks, Urges Former Middle East Commander

Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, who held a commanding position over U.S. forces in the Middle East under both the Trump and Biden administrations, proposes that a more assertive response is necessary to address the recent attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. While the current administration remains cautious about provoking Iran, McKenzie emphasizes the need for a strong show of force to discourage further aggression from Tehran-backed Houthi militants.

The lack of a robust U.S. military response to the recent surge in Houthi attacks on civilian vessels has been perceived by Iran as a green light to continue their provocative actions. McKenzie asserts that without a proactive approach, there is a risk of encountering a significant escalation event that could force an even more substantial response from the United States.

“The Houthis have been given no reason to halt their attacks,” McKenzie states. He highlights that these assaults have increasingly placed U.S. Navy warships in the line of fire. Most notably, the destroyer USS Carney engaged in a lengthy firefight on Sunday and successfully neutralized three drones after Houthi forces launched missiles and drones at civilian vessels. Additionally, the destroyer USS Mason thwarted another drone attack targeting their ship on Wednesday.

Despite pressure from some military officers, top officials in the Biden administration, such as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, currently believe that retaliating against the Houthis in Yemen is not the most appropriate course of action. The administration’s primary focus has been containing the violence between Israel and Gaza, as they are wary of instigating a conflict with Iran – a key supporter of the Houthis, Hamas in Gaza, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

McKenzie offers an alternative perspective, explaining that Iranian control over the Houthis and Lebanese Hezbollah is not absolute. Furthermore, Iran is apprehensive about retaliation from Israel and thus harbors a reluctance to escalate the conflict. He contends that it is possible to respond to the Houthis without attacking Iran, as there are substantive differences between their positions. McKenzie also points out the absence of any significant involvement by Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Contrary to the administration’s cautious approach, McKenzie argues that a display of force is the only way to earn Iran’s respect. He cautions against appearing weak and inviting further Iranian and Houthi attacks due to a perceived lack of resolve. The challenge lies in finding the delicate balance between avoiding escalation and deterring future assaults. According to McKenzie, Iran understands and recognizes the use of force and responds accordingly.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh clarified that the U.S. does not seek to escalate the conflict into a regional war. Self-defense remains the main motivation behind any response, and the U.S. is not currently engaged in armed conflict with the Houthis. Singh points out that two carrier strike groups, along with other military assets, were deployed to the region by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after the Hamas attack on Israel to discourage further violence.

Retired Vice Adm. John Miller, former commander of U.S. 5th Fleet, echoes McKenzie’s sentiments and insists that the U.S. needs to take the situation more seriously. The views expressed by McKenzie and Miller align with those of numerous U.S. military officials currently serving at Central Command. Some officers believe that the only way to halt the attacks is by retaliating against the Houthis.

McKenzie highlights past missed opportunities to demonstrate to Iran that its behavior would not be tolerated, which ultimately led to the escalation of tensions in 2019 and 2020. He urges the current administration to take judicious action in the short-term to prevent potential long-term consequences. McKenzie draws attention to the recent situation in Iraq and Syria, where a show of force against militants has temporarily slowed attacks against U.S. troops.

Although there was a brief lull in violence following the strikes against militants in Iraq, there has been another increase in attacks on American troops in both Iraq and Syria. McKenzie notes that Iranian leaders pay attention to the U.S.’s military actions and the choice of targets. While the deliberate selection of insignificant targets that cause no casualties may not deter Iran, McKenzie believes that employing a more robust approach will earn their respect.

While the situation continues to evolve, there is an urgent call for a diplomatic response to address the attacks in the Red Sea. The goal should be to establish clear boundaries and discourage further aggression, while also avoiding a regional conflict. Navigating this delicate terrain requires strategic decision-making and a balancing act between demonstrating strength and avoiding unnecessary escalation.

