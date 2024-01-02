New article: USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to US after Extended Deployment in Mediterranean

The United States Navy is bringing back the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest warship in the world, to its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, following its extended deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. The decision to return the aircraft carrier to the United States comes as the US Navy reassesses its global force requirements, as announced by the US Sixth Fleet.

The USS Gerald R. Ford embarked on its first combat deployment on May 2, undertaking an eight-month cruise. Commissioned in 2017, this warship is considered the most adaptable and lethal combat platform in the world, possessing unmatched capabilities. As the newest aircraft carrier in the US Navy and the lead ship in its new carrier class design, the USS Gerald R. Ford boasts significant technological advancements.

During its time in the Mediterranean, the 100,000-ton warship carried a contingent of powerful F/A-18 Super Hornet jet fighters. Its presence in the region was in response to Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, which claimed more than 1,200 lives. The US Sixth Fleet stated that the USS Gerald R. Ford was strategically positioned to contribute to regional deterrence and defense.

With the USS Gerald R. Ford returning to the United States, the USS Eisenhower remains as the only US aircraft carrier in the region. Tensions have escalated due to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis, in solidarity with Hamas, have launched numerous attacks on commercial vessels since October 7.

Over the weekend, US forces, including helicopters from the USS Eisenhower, encountered Houthi units in a deadly confrontation. US Central Command reported that US Navy helicopters fired in self-defense, sinking three of the attacking Houthi boats and eliminating the involved crews. One of the boats managed to flee the area.

Despite the USS Gerald R. Ford’s departure, the US Sixth Fleet assures that the US Navy retains extensive capabilities both in the Mediterranean and throughout the Middle East. The USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship equipped with Marine Corps F-35 stealth fighters, along with the USS Carter Hall and USS Mesa Verde, continue operations together in the eastern Mediterranean.

Several US guided-missile destroyers are also present in the region, successfully intercepting Houthi drones and missiles in recent weeks. The US Navy’s commitment to secure the southern Red Sea has led to the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a maritime coalition aimed at strengthening regional security.

The US Sixth Fleet emphasizes collaboration with allies and partners to bolster maritime security in the region. By leveraging their collective force posture, the Department of Defense (DoD) intends to prevent any state or non-state actor from further escalating the crisis beyond the Gaza conflict.

FAQ

What is the USS Gerald R. Ford?

The USS Gerald R. Ford is the largest warship in the world and the newest aircraft carrier in the US Navy. Commissioned in 2017, it is considered the most adaptable and lethal combat platform, leading the Navy’s first new carrier class designed in over 40 years.

Why is the USS Gerald R. Ford returning to the US?

The US Navy is reevaluating its global force requirements, and as part of this assessment, the USS Gerald R. Ford is returning to its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia after its first combat deployment in the Mediterranean.

What is the situation in the Mediterranean?

Tensions in the Mediterranean have risen due to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The USS Eisenhower is currently the only US aircraft carrier in the region after the USS Gerald R. Ford’s departure.

What is Operation Prosperity Guardian?

Operation Prosperity Guardian is a maritime coalition led by the US, aimed at enhancing security in the southern Red Sea region.

How is the US Navy maintaining its presence in the region?

Alongside the USS Eisenhower, the US Navy has deployed other assets such as the USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall, and USS Mesa Verde in the eastern Mediterranean. US guided-missile destroyers are also actively countering Houthi drones and missiles in the region.