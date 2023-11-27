US Navy Foils Attempted Seizure of Israel-Linked Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden

In a swift and determined response, the US Navy successfully thwarted the seizure of an Israel-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. The USS Mason, a destroyer, promptly answered a distress call from a commercial tanker that had been overtaken by armed attackers. This heroic intervention led to the capture of five assailants who had unlawfully taken control of the vessel.

The Liberian-flagged tanker, known as the Central Park, was transporting phosphoric acid at the time of the incident. It is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, an international ship management firm based in London and owned by Israel’s Ofer family. The USS Mason, supported by allied ships, demanded the immediate release of the Central Park from the attackers. Subsequently, the armed individuals attempted to flee but were pursued by the Mason and eventually surrendered.

Interestingly, the Mason and the Central Park faced another peril during the ordeal. Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen fired two ballistic missiles towards the vessels, but fortunately, both missiles missed and caused no harm or damage.

In the aftermath of the incident, Yemen’s government in Aden attributed the attack to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. However, the rebels themselves did not claim responsibility for either the seizure or the missile attack. This event marks the latest in a series of troubling attacks in Middle Eastern waters since the start of the war in Gaza. Just a week prior, Houthi forces seized another cargo ship with Israeli links in the southern Red Sea. The ongoing aggressions by the Houthis, including the firing of ballistic missiles and armed drones towards Israel, have raised concerns about the safety of Israeli vessels.

Zodiac Maritime released a statement regarding the incident, stating that the Central Park had experienced a suspected piracy incident while crossing international waters near the Somali coast. The safety and well-being of the ship’s multinational crew, consisting of individuals from Russia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, India, Georgia, and the Philippines, were highlighted as the company’s utmost concern. Zodiac Maritime expressed gratitude to the coalition forces for their rapid response in protecting the area and upholding international maritime law.

The Maritime Trade Operations agency in Britain also acknowledged the incident, issuing a warning about a potential attack in southwest Aden and advising other vessels to exercise caution.

It is worth mentioning that in recent years, the US has attributed several unclaimed attacks on vessels in the region to Iran. However, Tehran has consistently denied any involvement in these incidents.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing threats faced by commercial and international shipping in key waterways. The swift actions of the US Navy in rescuing the Central Park and capturing the attackers demonstrate the commitment to safeguarding maritime security and protecting innocent lives.

