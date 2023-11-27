The US Navy Thwarts Attempted Hijacking of Israeli Tanker in Yemen

In an undisclosed incident, the United States Navy successfully prevented the hijacking of an Israel-linked tanker off the coast of Yemen.

The targeted vessel, known as the Central Park, was sailing under the ownership of Zodiac Maritime.

No further information regarding the exact details of the incident has been made available at this time.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is a tanker?

A: A tanker is a large ship designed to transport bulk liquids, such as oil, gasoline, or chemicals.

Q: Who owns Zodiac Maritime?

A: Zodiac Maritime is an international shipping company based in London, England.

Q: Why was the US Navy involved in this incident?

A: The US Navy operates globally to protect American interests, ensure maritime security, and promote stability in international waters.

Sources: zodiac-maritime.com