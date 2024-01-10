US Navy Successfully Intercepts Houthi Missiles and Drones in the Red Sea

The US Navy has effectively neutralized a barrage of 21 Houthi missiles and drones launched from Yemen, marking one of the largest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea in recent times. The Iranian-backed militants orchestrated a complex offensive, heightening concerns about the escalation of regional conflicts amidst Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.

The attack, launched on Tuesday evening from Yemen, included 18 one-way attack drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile. The targeted area was the southern Red Sea, home to numerous international shipping lanes regularly traversed by dozens of merchant vessels.

Although initially reported as a total of 24 drones and missiles, the US Central Command clarified that no ships were damaged and no injuries were sustained during the drone and missile onslaught.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attack, characterizing it as a coordinated offensive specifically targeting an American ship allegedly assisting Israel in the Red Sea. Saree also cited a prior “treacherous attack” by US forces on Houthi naval units as their motivation for retaliation.

To counter the Houthi assault, three destroyers were deployed by the United States, alongside F-18 fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. Additionally, the HMS Diamond, an air defense destroyer from the UK’s Royal Navy, lent assistance in intercepting the missiles and drones.

Numerous nations, including the US, have a significant naval presence in the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational coalition aimed at safeguarding shipping in one of the world’s most critical waterways. Comprising more than 20 countries, this coalition exemplifies the international commitment to maintaining security in the region.

Coinciding with the Red Sea attack, the UN Security Council is preparing to vote on a resolution condemning the recent string of Houthi assaults. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the Middle East seeks to mitigate the Gaza war and prevent any further escalation. During his visit to Israel, Blinken emphasized the importance of allowing Palestinians in Gaza to return to their homes in due course and urged the Israeli government to minimize civilian casualties in their military operations.

