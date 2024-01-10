The US Navy Thwarts 24 Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks

In a significant development, the US Navy successfully intercepted and neutralized a total of 24 missiles and drones launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen. The attack, which took place in the Red Sea, marks one of the largest Houthi offensives in recent months.

Fortunately, there were no reported damages to ships or casualties resulting from the massive drone and missile launch. Three destroyers were involved in the defense operation. The US Navy maintains a presence in the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a collaborative effort by over 20 countries to safeguard shipping in this strategically critical waterway.

A third defense official confirmed the Houthi attack, while additional details are yet to be released. The simultaneous launch of missiles and drones remains unclear at this time.

The timing of this attack coincides with the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Middle East. His presence aims to de-escalate the tensions surrounding the Gaza conflict and prevent further regional instability. During his visit to Israel, Blinken emphasized the importance of allowing Palestinians in Gaza to return to their homes when conditions permit, while calling on the Israeli government to minimize civilian casualties.

The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, claim that their ongoing missile and drone attacks express solidarity with the Palestinian people. Initially targeting commercial vessels affiliated with Israel, their recent attacks have extended beyond these connections, drawing attention from Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of US Naval Central Command. He emphasized the international dimensions of this issue, with 55 nations having direct ties to the targeted ships in terms of flagging state, crew nationality, ship origin and destination, or ownership.

It is evident that the impact of these attacks extends globally, necessitating an international collective effort to find a comprehensive solution. The US Navy’s successful interception of the Houthi missiles and drones underscores the importance of cooperation between nations in addressing this persistent threat to maritime security.

