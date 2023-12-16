The US Navy Takes on Multiple Drones: Defense in Action

The US Navy has successfully taken down a total of 14 drones that were launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. These unmanned aircraft systems were identified as one-way attack drones and were promptly engaged without causing any damage to the ships in the vicinity or causing injuries.

This recent incident adds to the growing number of drone attacks in the region. The Houthi rebels, who receive funding and training from Iran, have been consistently targeting commercial ships with both drones and missiles.

On a previous occasion, the USS Carney intercepted three Houthi drones approaching its position in the southern Red Sea. The ship also responded to distress calls from attacked commercial vessels in the area that were hit by ballistic missiles.

In another incident, the USS Thomas Hudner successfully shot down several attack drones launched from Yemen. Additionally, the USS Mason contended with two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas while responding to a distress call from a commercial tanker that had been assaulted by individuals believed to be Somali.

In response to these escalating attacks, the US has undertaken strikes in eastern Syria and Iraq. The objective is to target weapons depots and storage facilities utilized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated militia groups.

Although the US has refrained from explicitly stating that the drones from Houthi-controlled areas were directly targeting the warships, it’s evident that they posed a significant threat. By engaging these drones, the US Navy has effectively defended its interests and the safety of its personnel.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, are a Shia political and military organization that has been at war with a coalition supported by Saudi Arabia since 2014. Their involvement extends beyond regional conflicts, as they have voiced support for the Palestinians and organized protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The recent surge in activity from the Houthi rebels, along with attacks on US forces by other Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, can be attributed to the events surrounding Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

