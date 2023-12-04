China Accuses U.S. Navy of Unauthorized Presence in South China Sea Waters

The Chinese military has claimed that an American naval ship entered the waters near the Second Thomas Shoal, an area of contention between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, in a violation of international law. The People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater reported that a Chinese naval force was deployed to monitor the USS Gabrielle Giffords during the incident. Conversely, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet stated that the ship was conducting routine operations in accordance with international law.

Both China and the Philippines have been engaged in repeated confrontations near the shoal, particularly as China attempts to prevent the Philippines from supplying and repairing an old warship that was intentionally grounded in 1999 to serve as a military outpost. The Philippines, feeling dwarfed by China’s military strength, has sought assistance from the United States in dealing with its territorial disputes in the South China Sea. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expanded the U.S. military presence in the country earlier this year and launched joint sea and air patrols with the United States last month.

China has accused the U.S. of interference in a region far from its own shores and has accused America of escalating tensions in the area. The Chinese military argues that the U.S. presence violates China’s sovereignty, threatens regional peace and stability, and breaches international law and norms. In response, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet has emphasized its commitment to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where all nations can exercise their sovereignty, resolve disputes peacefully, and navigate and fly in accordance with international laws and norms.

The South China Sea is subject to competing territorial claims, with China asserting ownership over nearly all the reefs and outcroppings in the area. Other countries, such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei, also claim parts of the same waters, resulting in complex overlapping claims. As China continues to build islands with military infrastructure in these disputed territories, it challenges the long-standing dominance of the United States, which has operated in the South China Sea to ensure stability due to the region’s significance as a shipping lane and fishing grounds.

While China justifies the presence of its fishing vessels in the disputed waters, the Philippine coast guard has labeled them a maritime militia and deemed their actions illegal. As tensions persist, incidents like these reaffirm the ongoing disputes in the South China Sea and the complex dynamics between regional powers.