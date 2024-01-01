The US Navy Launches Offensive Against Houthi Rebels in Red Sea Clash

The United States Navy has taken decisive action against Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, resulting in the death of several rebels. In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing maritime conflict connected to the war in Gaza, the US military responded to an attack on a cargo ship by opening fire on the rebels. The incident occurred when the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou reported being hit by a missile, prompting the USS Gravely destroyer to deploy. Acting in self-defense, the USS Gravely and helicopters from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier fired back at the attackers, sinking three of the four boats involved in the assault.

This clash marks the first time that US Navy personnel have killed Houthi fighters since the Red Sea attacks began. The central command of the US military reported that no harm was done to US personnel or equipment, and there were no reported casualties aboard the cargo ship.

The Houthi rebels, however, have confirmed that ten of their fighters were killed in the encounter and have ominously warned of consequences. They have claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, with this incident being the 23rd illegal assault since November 19. The Houthis argue that these attacks are in response to Israeli air-and-ground offenses in the Gaza Strip.

The Denmark-based shipping company Maersk, which owns the Maersk Hangzhou, has expressed concern over the safety of its vessels in light of these attacks. As a result, they have decided to suspend shipping through the Red Sea for the next 48 hours in order to investigate the incident and assess the security situation.

In response to the growing threat to shipping in the Red Sea, the United States announced the formation of an international coalition to protect vessels in the region. Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain, have joined this maritime security mission.

Since the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian by the Pentagon just over 10 days ago, over 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the Red Sea region without suffering any drone or missile strikes. This demonstrates the effectiveness of the international efforts to secure the vital waterway and ensure the safety of trade traffic.

