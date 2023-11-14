The United States Considers Supporting Kenya-led International Force in Haiti

The United States is currently exploring options to provide support to a multinational force led by Kenya to assist in combating armed gangs and addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Haiti. A senior official from the State Department’s Caribbean Affairs and Haiti bureau announced on Friday that the US is in discussions to determine the nature and extent of its contribution.

The decision on the US contribution will be based on the findings of an assessment expected to be carried out by a Kenyan team in the Haitian capital in the following weeks. If Kenya’s assessment supports the need for international assistance, the US would be open to introducing a resolution at the United Nations Security Council to authorize the deployment of such a force.

The United States aims to be proactive in supporting the process and ensuring swift passage of the resolution. The support provided would include personnel, equipment, training, financing, or any other relevant assistance that countries worldwide can contribute.

To determine the specifics of the force, recommendations from a UN report set to be released on August 15 will be taken into account. The government of Haiti has previously requested international security assistance, and the UN has consistently expressed its endorsement for the establishment of a security force.

Although several countries have been hesitant to lead such an initiative due to concerns over Haiti’s caretaker government and a complicated history of foreign intervention, Kenya recently stepped forward and committed to leading the multinational force with the contribution of 1,000 police officers.

The situation in Haiti is dire, with nearly 200,000 people internally displaced, primarily in the Ouest department. Residents suffer from frequent shootings, kidnappings, and sexual violence due to ongoing territorial disputes between rival gangs. The movement of aid groups and the delivery of basic supplies have been severely hampered, resulting in the closure of hospitals and leaving millions of people in famine-like conditions.

The State Department official emphasized that any assistance provided by the United States to Haiti’s police force would strictly adhere to a vetting process for individuals. In cases where human rights violations are identified, appropriate measures to withdraw such assistance would be taken.

As the international community extends its support to Haiti, it remains crucial to promote political inclusivity and establish favorable conditions for free elections. These measures are of utmost urgency to ensure stability and progress in the country.

Sources:

Reuters