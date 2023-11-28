The US Military Sends Critical Aid to Egypt for Gaza

The US military has taken action to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza by flying three planeloads of essential supplies to North Sinai in Egypt. This decisive move aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the region, especially as Gaza enters its rainy season, which can bring cold temperatures and even flooding. The first flight is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

In an effort unrelated to the ongoing hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the United States is committed to supplying aid to civilians in Gaza, even when hostilities inevitably resume. The aid, which includes medical supplies, food, and winter weather gear, will be distributed by the United Nations to replenish depleted stocks and assist countless Palestinians who have been displaced in temporary shelters. Officials have described this initiative as a “significant contribution.”

This recent action builds upon previous flights of aid into the region, and it signals a shift toward a more comprehensive approach. US administration officials have been in discussions with the Israeli government to not only provide basic humanitarian assistance but also explore the possibility of introducing commercial goods into Gaza. Recognizing that the current level of humanitarian aid is insufficient, they aim to establish a sustained delivery system that can meet the needs of the besieged enclave and support normal life.

During the ongoing humanitarian pause, approximately 800 trucks of aid have entered Gaza, a number that underscores the pressing need for increased assistance. United Nations Relief and Works Agency spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasna has emphasized that the current aid levels are merely a fraction of what is required to operate critical services and sectors like sewage, water, and hospitals.

To ensure the successful delivery of aid, a carefully coordinated process is followed. Initially, the aid is brought through the Rafah crossing, where it undergoes inspection by Israeli authorities. Subsequently, the aid is transported to United Nations depots and other trusted humanitarian organizations before being distributed directly to civilians. The goal is to ensure that the assistance reaches the intended recipients and does not fall into the hands of Hamas.

President Joe Biden has underscored the commitment of his administration to provide extensive humanitarian aid to Gaza. He has emphasized the United States’ role as the largest funder of such assistance to the Palestinian people and expressed the intention to take advantage of the temporary pause in fighting to increase the flow of aid into Gaza. These sustained efforts are directed towards creating a future of peace and dignity for the Palestinian people.

