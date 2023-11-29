Tragic Crash of US Military Osprey off Southern Japan Ends in Fatality

In a devastating incident, a U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying six crew members crashed off the coast of southern Japan, resulting in the death of one crew member. The cause of the crash and the status of the remaining five individuals on board remain unknown.

The crash occurred near Yakushima, a picturesque island located south of Kagoshima on the main island of Kyushu. The coast guard received an emergency call from a nearby fishing boat, prompting them to dispatch aircraft and patrol boats to the crash site.

Tragically, rescuers found one crew member, who sadly did not survive. The victim, identified only as a male, was discovered approximately 1 kilometer off the eastern coast of Yakushima. Additionally, gray-colored debris believed to be from the aircraft was recovered, as well as an empty inflatable life raft found in the area.

The Osprey involved in the crash is a remarkable hybrid aircraft that combines the capability of a helicopter and an airplane. It can take off and land vertically like a helicopter, but once in flight, it can tilt its propellers forward and fly at much higher speeds like an airplane. Various versions of the Osprey are utilized by the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.

The circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated that the Osprey disappeared from radar in the midafternoon, shortly before the coast guard received the emergency call. Reports suggest that the aircraft had requested an emergency landing at Yakushima airport just minutes before it vanished from radar. Witnesses claim to have observed the Osprey inverted, with fire erupting from one of its engines, before witnessing an explosion and its subsequent descent into the sea.

As news of the crash spread, concerns regarding the safety of Osprey aircraft resurfaced. These aircraft have experienced multiple accidents in the past, including incidents in Japan where they are deployed in both U.S. and Japanese military bases. In response, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has urged the U.S. military to suspend all Osprey flights in Japan. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida intends to discuss the matter further with the U.S. military.

The U.S. military has confirmed that the crashed Osprey had departed from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture and was en route to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa. Japanese Vice Defense Minister Hiroyuki Miyazawa revealed that the pilot had attempted an emergency sea landing, and praised their efforts, stating they did “everything possible until the last minute.”

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in military operations, emphasizing the need for continued dedication to safety measures and thorough investigation into the causes of accidents. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this devastating crash.

