U.S. Considers Deploying Armed Personnel on Commercial Ships to Safeguard the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military is contemplating a significant measure to protect civilian vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz by placing armed personnel on commercial ships. Iran’s persistent efforts to seize and harass ships in the region, particularly since 2019, have raised concerns and necessitated this unprecedented action. By stationing U.S. troops on commercial ships, there is a hope to deter further vessel seizures by Iran and prevent any potential escalation of tensions.

The proposed move demonstrates an extraordinary commitment by U.S. forces in the Middle East, especially as the Pentagon aims to shift its focus towards dealing with Russia and China. Interestingly, the U.S. refrained from employing such tactics even during the “Tanker War” in the late 1980s when the U.S. Navy engaged in a naval battle with Iran. This potential deployment highlights the gravity of the situation.

While specific details regarding the plan are not yet available, it coincides with the deployment of thousands of Marines and sailors to the Persian Gulf region. These forces could become the backbone of any armed protection mission in the strait, through which approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil flows.

The U.S. proposal has not received immediate feedback from Iran’s mission to the United Nations. However, five anonymous U.S. officials have confirmed the general outline of the plan. It is important to note that no final decision has been made, and discussions continue between U.S. military officials and Gulf Arab allies in the region.

The process of implementing armed guards on commercial ships is complex, as it requires the approval of the ship’s flag state and the country under which the owner is registered. Multiple levels of authorization must be obtained. Currently, no such approvals have been granted, but discussions are ongoing, and the process may take some time to finalize.

The U.S. military’s recent deployments to the Gulf region, including additional ships, aircraft, and Marines, are part of a broader effort to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and deter any malign activities by Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is an indispensable seaway that has a significant impact on global maritime trade.

The situation in the region remains tense, with Iran conducting surprise military drills and uranium enrichment activities closer to weapons-grade levels. The U.S. has also been actively pursuing ships carrying sanctioned Iranian oil around the world. Concerns over potential seizure by Iran have prompted some ships to remain stranded, unable to unload their cargo.

As the U.S. evaluates the deployment of armed personnel on commercial ships, it underscores the importance of safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz and maintaining stability in the region.