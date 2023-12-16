U.S. Officials Advise Israeli Government on Transitioning from Major Combat Operations

Amid escalating Iranian-backed ship attacks and the risk of a wider regional war, top U.S. military leaders have traveled to Tel Aviv to consult with the Israeli government. Their objective is to facilitate a shift from major combat operations against Hamas in Gaza to a more targeted and limited campaign.

The recent wave of attack drones launched against ships in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed militants has sparked concerns among U.S. defense leaders. In response, the U.S. military successfully engaged 14 one-way attack drones, while the Royal Navy destroyer intercepted another drone targeting commercial ships.

These attacks on commercial and U.S. Navy vessels in the Red Sea have intensified following Israel’s heightened response to the Hamas strike on October 7th. Israel, determined to address the deadliest attack it has ever faced, has vowed to continue its offensive until Hamas is completely neutralized.

However, both the U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, and Joint Chiefs Chairman, Gen. CQ Brown, are urging Israel to consider moving beyond its massive bombardment campaign to prevent a wider regional conflict. Drawing from their experiences in transitioning from major combat to counterterrorism operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, they seek to provide valuable advice. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain how willingly the Israeli government will embrace this counsel.

The Biden administration has been actively encouraging Israel to scale back its offensive, which has resulted in significant destruction, displacement of civilians, and the loss of many Palestinian lives. The challenges faced by Israel include the densely populated urban areas in Gaza and Hamas’ network of tunnels, as well as accusations of using civilians as “human shields.” President Joe Biden has cautioned that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing could erode its international support.

During a meeting between Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sullivan emphasized the importance of shifting to more targeted operations using smaller military teams to hunt specific high-value targets. However, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded by stating that major combat operations against Hamas would continue for several more months.

The implications of Israel’s offensive also extend to the tens of thousands of U.S. service members deployed in the region. To deter Iran from escalating the conflict into a regional war, Austin extended the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and another warship. The presence of these ships, along with the 19 U.S. warships in the region, including those in the Mediterranean, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Persian Gulf, is crucial for maintaining stability.

In response to missile and drone attacks, major shipping companies like Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have temporarily halted transits through the Red Sea. Gallant affirmed that Israel is ready to act against the Houthis who are blocking shipping in the Red Sea if necessary.

As part of his trip, Austin is also expected to visit Bahrain and Qatar to strengthen security for commercial ships sailing in the southern Red Sea. Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy’s Central Command headquarters and the international maritime task force responsible for ensuring safe passage for vessels in the region. Qatar has played a vital role in preventing the localized war from escalating into a broader regional conflict and has been involved in negotiating hostage releases.

Throughout his visit to Israel, Austin will engage in discussions with Israeli officials to better understand their criteria for defining military campaign milestones. This understanding will help assess when Hamas has been sufficiently degraded to ensure Israeli security and facilitate the transition from major combat operations.

Source: [Associated Press](https://apnews.com/)