US Deploys Advanced Nuclear-Powered Submarine in Middle East in Effort to Maintain Deterrence

The United States military has made a strategic move by deploying an advanced nuclear-powered submarine to the Middle East, in an effort to uphold deterrence amidst rising tensions. This decision comes as the Israel-Hamas conflict approaches the one-month mark. The United States Central Command has refrained from providing additional details but did share an image that appeared to show the Ohio-class submarine in Egypt’s Suez Canal. The deployment of submarines and the reveal of their location is a rare occurrence, highlighting the importance of the United States’ deterrent approach.

Nuclear-powered submarines, a component of the US “nuclear triad,” are one of America’s most powerful tools for defense. This triad also includes land-based ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs on strategic bombers. Ohio-class submarines have the capability to carry nuclear ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, but it remains unknown whether the submarine currently near Israel is equipped with these nuclear ballistic missiles.

Although the focus is currently on the Israel-Hamas conflict, the United States continues to reinforce its presence in the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding region, taking into account the heightened tensions with Iran. Iran provides both financial and military support to Hamas and Hezbollah, two terrorist groups currently involved in attacks against Israel.

Another significant development is the involvement of a nuclear-capable B-1 bomber in the Middle East, as confirmed separately by the Central Command.

The United States has deployed or redirected over 17,350 military personnel since October 7th, including carrier strike groups, deployed troops, and the Bataan amphibious ready group. Additionally, various aircraft such as F-35s, F-15s, F-16s, A-10s, and F-18s have been sent to the Middle East in order to strengthen the US military presence.

These extensive military measures have been taken due to the continuous attacks on US military personnel and coalition forces in the region during the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin previously warned that Iranian proxies might exploit opportunities to escalate the Israel-Hamas conflict. They emphasized that the United States is fully prepared to respond if American civilians or armed forces were targeted.

In a conversation with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the US’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s right to self-defense. Austin also emphasized the importance of deterring any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate the conflict while prioritizing the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

As the situation in the region remains tense, the deployment of an advanced nuclear-powered submarine represents a significant move to maintain deterrence and protect US interests.

(Original article source: foxnews.com)