In a recent development, a report has emerged stating that the US military has attacked a food convoy in eastern Syria. The incident took place in the city of Al Bukamal, near the border with Iraq. According to initial claims by the US, the trucks were suspected of carrying weapons. However, new footage obtained by the Tasnim news agency has refuted these allegations.

The video footage depicts passers-by unloading a truck, with the driver allowing residents to help unload the food. It was clear that the intention was to transport the much-needed provisions to other parts of Syria. The report did not specify the exact timing of the attack, but a border official from Iraq revealed that unidentified aircraft targeted a 10-truck convoy crossing into Syria from Iraq on a Sunday night.

This incident has raised concerns about the US’s actions in the region. There are suspicions that this attack was an attempt to disrupt imports from Iraq, further exacerbating the pressure on Syrians. Additionally, it is seen as a retaliatory move by the US due to its inability to prevent attacks on its bases in Syria.

Tensions have been high in the region, particularly in light of the US’s unwavering support for the Israeli offensive against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. With the death toll surpassing 9,000, mostly consisting of women and children, there is growing anti-US sentiment.

The US military has justified its deployment in northeastern Syria, claiming it is necessary to prevent the oil fields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists. However, Damascus views this as an attempt to exploit Syria’s natural resources. Former US President Donald Trump himself admitted that American forces were stationed in Syria for the purpose of accessing its oil wealth.

This incident adds to the mounting pressure that the Syrian nation has been facing since 2011. Over the years, Washington and its allies have significantly tightened economic sanctions and restrictions on Damascus. The Caesar Act, passed in 2019, intensified these coercive measures by targeting individuals and businesses involved in Syria’s reconstruction efforts.

With the occupation of key areas by US-backed forces and the disruption of food baskets that used to support the country, Syrians have been forced to rely heavily on imports from Iraq. This situation has only worsened the food crisis in Syria, leaving its citizens in a dire state.

