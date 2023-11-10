A Show of Strength: US Marine Rapid Response Force Deployed to Israeli Waters

The United States is escalating its military posture in the region by dispatching a rapid response force to the waters off the coast of Israel. This force, comprising 2,000 Marines and sailors, will join the growing number of US warships and troops converging on Israel as a message of deterrence to Iran and Hezbollah.

In addition to the deployment of the rapid response force, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered approximately 2,000 troops to prepare for potential deployment to Israel. These troops would provide crucial medical and logistical support in the region. The aim of these measures is to prevent the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas from expanding into a wider regional war.

It is important to note that the US has no plans to engage in direct military action in the war between Israel and Hamas. However, the deployment of forces and the planning that accompanies it provide insights into the kind of assistance the US might offer. This includes managing logistics and providing medical support, which could be crucial in a potential ground invasion of Gaza by Israel.

These developments come as part of the US military’s overall strategy to strengthen its presence in the Middle East. The deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean Sea and the sending of Air Force fighter jets are evidence of this increased presence.

While preparations for contingencies are underway, the Biden administration remains cautious about deploying US troops to Israel to avoid getting entangled in a hot war. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which specializes in various operations, has been redirected towards Israel from its station near Kuwait. It remains aboard the USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship, currently located in the Gulf of Oman.

It is worth noting that the deployment of the Marine unit does not necessarily mean it will be engaged in combat, nor does it guarantee that the identified troops will be deployed to Israel. However, the order from Secretary of Defense Austin has reduced the preparation time for the troops if they are eventually called upon to fulfill a mission.

As the situation continues to evolve, US officials have refrained from providing specific details regarding the deployment. Nevertheless, the movement and positioning of forces demonstrate the United States’ commitment to ensuring stability in the region and preventing further escalation of the conflict.

