US Manufacturing Shifts Focus to Poland for Javelin Anti-Tank Missile Production

In a strategic move, Poland’s state-run defense group PGZ has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Lockheed Martin and RTX, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies. This collaboration aims to jointly produce Javelin anti-tank weapons and explore opportunities to leverage the skills and expertise of the Polish industry.

Andy Amaro, the president of JJV and RTX’s Javelin program director, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating that the joint production would capitalize on the capabilities of Polish industry.

The agreement was finalized during the MSPO defense industry show in Kielce, Poland. This event serves as a platform for defense manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations and forge new partnerships.

The partnership between PGZ, Lockheed Martin, and RTX will not only evaluate the possibility of setting up a final assembly plant in Poland but also explore the production of Javelin components in the country. In a statement, JJV representatives expressed interest in having parts of the Javelin weapons produced at PGZ’s subsidiary, Mesko.

Poland and Ukraine, both Javelin users, consider this anti-tank missile system highly effective against Russian armor. Mesko, located in Skarżysko-Kamienna, has played a critical role in Poland’s support for Ukraine by supplying ammunition and rockets. The defense factory is the largest producer of such weapons in the Polish market and has provided key products to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including its flagship Piorun (Thunderbolt) short-range man-portable air defense (MANPAD) systems.

Furthermore, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Mesko has witnessed increased orders not only from the Polish Army but also from other regional allies. In September 2022, Estonia’s Centre for Defence Investment ordered 100 launchers and 300 missiles of Mesko’s Pioruns for their military.

The Piorun boasts impressive capabilities, with a maximum altitude range of 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) and a maximum distance range of 6.5 kilometers (4 miles).

This partnership between PGZ and the American defense companies signifies a shift in the manufacturing landscape, with US manufacturers recognizing Poland’s potential for the production of advanced military weaponry. By collaborating with the Polish industry, these companies aim to strengthen their foothold in the European defense market while also supporting the defense needs of Poland and its allies.

