Biden Administration Facilitates Prisoner Exchange and Fund Transfer in Iran Deal

In a significant move, the Biden administration has paved the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran. To accomplish this, the administration issued a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of U.S. sanctions. As part of the deal, the administration has also agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the sanctions waivers late last week, following an agreement in principle between U.S. and Iranian officials. The waiver decision was only made public on Monday, when Congress was notified. This marked the first time the administration confirmed the release of Iranian prisoners as part of the deal, although their identities remain undisclosed.

While the outlines of the deal were previously announced, the waiver is likely to draw criticism from Republicans and others who argue that it will boost Iran’s economy, potentially empowering a country seen as a growing threat to U.S. troops and Middle East allies. Nevertheless, the waiver ensures that European, Middle Eastern, and Asian banks can facilitate the transfer of the frozen funds without violating U.S. sanctions. The money will be held in Qatar’s central bank for Iran’s use in purchasing humanitarian goods.

The transfer of the $6 billion was crucial to the prisoner release deal. Already, four out of the five American detainees have been placed under house arrest following their transfers from Iranian jails. The fifth detainee was already under house arrest prior to the agreement.

Due to existing U.S. sanctions on foreign banks engaging in transactions benefiting Iran, some European countries initially hesitated to participate in the fund transfer. However, Blinken’s waiver aims to address their concerns and alleviate the risk of potential U.S. sanctions. Negotiators familiar with the matter anticipate the release of the detainees as early as next week.

Among the American prisoners is Siamak Namazi, who was arrested in 2015 and later sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges heavily criticized on the international stage. Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist, and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent, also received 10-year sentences. While the identities of the remaining two prisoners have not been disclosed, their release is part of the broader agreement.

By facilitating this prisoner exchange and fund transfer, the Biden administration aims to normalize relations and pave the way for potential future negotiations with Iran.