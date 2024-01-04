Coalition Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping

A coalition of nations, led by the United States, has issued a stern warning to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, urging them to cease their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. In a statement released by the White House, the coalition expressed their concern over the illegal attacks and the unlawful detention of vessels and crews.

The signatories of the statement, which include the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Bahrain, emphasized the potential consequences if the Houthi rebels persist in their threats to lives and disrupt global trade in critical waterways. Bahrain, being the only Middle Eastern country to sign the statement, has a strained relationship with Iran, an ally of the Houthis.

This warning comes amidst reports that the Biden administration is contemplating direct strikes on the rebels if the attacks continue. In response to the Houthi’s claims of attacking ships linked to Israel as a show of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, the United States has deployed the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the region. Additionally, a coalition of countries has been formed to safeguard maritime movement in the Red Sea, an essential route for 12 percent of global trade.

The recent attack claims made by the Houthis include targeting a merchant vessel, the CMA CGM TAGE, as it sailed towards ports in occupied Palestine. However, the French operator CMA CGM confirmed that the container ship remained unharmed and experienced no incidents throughout its journey. The ship was en route to Egypt, according to a spokesperson from the company.

In light of the ongoing assaults in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Danish shipping company Maersk has extended the suspension of its services through the area and the Gulf of Aden until further notice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why are the Houthi rebels being warned about their attacks on Red Sea shipping?

A: The coalition of nations, led by the United States, is concerned about the illegal attacks and the unlawful detention of vessels and crews, emphasizing the potential consequences for lives and global trade.

Q: Which countries have signed the statement?

A: The United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Bahrain are among the signatories. Bahrain, being the only country from the Middle East, has a strained relationship with Iran, which supports the Houthis.

Q: What measures has the United States taken in response to these attacks?

A: The United States has deployed the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the region and formed a coalition of countries to protect maritime movement in the Red Sea.

Q: What is the reason behind the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea?

A: The Houthis claim that their attacks are an act of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza and that they specifically target ships with links to Israel.

Q: Which shipping company has suspended its services in the region?

A: Danish shipping company Maersk has extended the suspension of its services through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden until further notice.