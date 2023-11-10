Members of U.S. House Committee Accuse Putin of Genocide in Ukraine

Members of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee made a strong assertion on Wednesday, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. These remarks come ahead of their scheduled meeting with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC issued an international arrest warrant for Putin in March, specifically for war crimes related to the abductions of children from Ukraine. However, no charges have been brought against him for other offenses committed by Russian forces during the past 18 months of the Ukraine invasion.

Rep. Michael McCaul, the committee’s chairman, and Ann Wagner, both Republicans, used powerful language to condemn Putin’s actions. McCaul described Putin’s attempt to erase a culture, people, and religion as the definition of genocide. Wagner echoed his sentiments, emphasizing the crimes against humanity and genocide perpetrated by Putin.

Virginia Democrat, Gerry Connolly, pointed out that even before the war, Putin denied the existence of Ukraine as a country and people, aligning with the definition of genocide. Connolly argued that Putin’s subsequent behavior has only further substantiated the case.

While the committee members were making their statements, there was an alarming incident in eastern Ukraine, as Russian shelling on a market claimed the lives of at least 16 people and injured numerous others. This attack occurred while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv and preparing to announce over $1 billion in new American funding.

Members of the committee have important meetings scheduled. They will confer with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and also visit the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust). The purpose of these visits is to support nations already building cases against senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The committee members intend to examine the evidence and determine ways to assist The Hague in gathering more evidence and intelligence to strengthen the case against Putin.

Although the arrest warrant against Putin carries moral weight, it is unlikely to result in his appearance in a courtroom in The Hague anytime soon. Moscow doesn’t recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction and does not extradite its nationals.

The United States, although not a member state of the ICC, has shifted its stance since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Cooperation and support for Ukrainian prosecutors carrying out war crime investigations have been expressed by the U.S. Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The visiting congressional delegation aims to strengthen ties with strategic allies in Europe and discuss vital matters such as support for NATO and Ukraine, holding Russia accountable for its actions, and addressing shared threats from China.

In these critical times, international collaboration and the pursuit of justice remain essential in ensuring peace and stability in the region.