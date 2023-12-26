The US Responds to Drone Attack in Iraq with Strikes on Iran-Aligned Forces

In a recent development, the United States has taken decisive action against Iran-aligned forces in Iraq following a drone attack that injured three US service members. The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden ordered strikes on three sites that were being used by Kataeb Hezbollah and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq.

The strikes, described as “necessary and proportionate” by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, were aimed at disrupting and degrading the capabilities of these Iran-aligned groups responsible for attacks against US personnel. These strikes come in response to a drone attack on the Erbil Air Base, which resulted in three injuries, including one service member in critical condition.

The protection of American personnel is of paramount importance to President Biden, as highlighted by US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. The President has made it clear that the United States will take action to defend its troops and interests if these attacks persist.

Early assessments from the US Central Command indicate that the strikes successfully destroyed the targeted facilities and likely resulted in the death of several Kataeb Hezbollah fighters. Importantly, no civilians were harmed in these operations.

This event sheds light on the wider context of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The repercussions of Israel’s actions are reverberating across the Middle East, leading to an increase in tension and outrage over the escalating Palestinian death toll.

It is worth noting that Washington has consistently held Iranian proxy forces in Iraq and Syria responsible for the frequent attacks on US and allied forces in the region since the beginning of the Gaza conflict. US officials have reported more than 100 attacks on its troops in Iraq and Syria since mid-October.

While Tehran has not commented on these latest strikes, it has previously denied allegations of directing proxy groups to target US forces in the region.

