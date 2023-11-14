New Title: U.S. Strikes Militia Facility in Syria to Safeguard Troops and Interests

The United States has launched a targeted airstrike on a weapons warehouse in eastern Syria, resulting in the destruction of the facility. The strike was carried out as a response to an increasing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region over the past few weeks.

In this operation, two U.S. F-15 fighter jets dropped multiple bombs on a weapons storage facility near Maysulun in Deir el-Zour. The warehouse was known to be utilized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and their affiliated militias. By targeting this specific site, the U.S. sought to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the groups directly responsible for attacking American forces in the region.

Ensuring the safety of U.S. personnel is of paramount importance to President Biden. “The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” stated Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Before conducting the strike, the U.S. military closely monitored the warehouse, observing individuals present throughout the day. However, the number decreased to just a few people overnight when the operation took place. According to military officials, secondary explosions were observed, indicating the presence of weapons. Nevertheless, it is believed that no civilians were harmed as those at the warehouse were associated with the Revolutionary Guard or militia groups.

The U.S. took great care to ensure that the strike did not escalate the conflict in the region. This precision targeting was intentional, aiming to disrupt the militias’ capabilities without further aggravating the situation. As part of this effort, the U.S. military utilized a deconfliction phone line to inform Russian forces in Syria about the attack.

It is important to note that this is the second time in less than two weeks that the U.S. has taken action against facilities used by militant groups. These groups, operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have been responsible for numerous attacks since October 17.

