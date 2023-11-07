US-KSA Relations and the Ethiopian Migrant Crisis

The United States has been aware of the security forces in Saudi Arabia killing Ethiopian migrants since the fall of 2022, according to The New York Times. This revelation comes after a recent Human Rights Watch report exposed the killings that have taken place on the Saudi border. Border guards in Saudi Arabia have been accused of using machine guns and mortars to attack unarmed Ethiopian migrants trying to cross into Saudi territory from Yemen. The report cites eyewitnesses and images showing dead bodies and burial sites along migrant routes.

The timing of these revelations is significant, as the Biden administration was attempting to repair relations with Saudi Arabia and facilitate a potential normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The New York Times suggests that these efforts may have influenced the US response to the killings, leading to a muted reaction from the White House. This is not uncommon, as Washington often overlooks human rights violations by authoritarian partners to maintain friendly relations.

The US diplomats first received news of the killings in the fall of 2022 and obtained additional information in December from United Nations officials. However, the State Department claims that they only learned of the allegations after the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights made them public. The New York Times notes that one of the letters containing the allegations was sent in October of the previous year.

In response to the report, the US State Department expressed concern and called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the allegations. The Ethiopian government has also announced its intention to launch a joint investigation with Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the EU has pledged to raise the issue with both Riyadh and the Houthi rebels who control parts of Yemen.

Human Rights Watch has been documenting abuses against Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia and Yemen for nearly a decade. While previous reports have highlighted such abuses, the latest killings appear to be more widespread and systematic, potentially amounting to crimes against humanity.

As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize accountability and ensure that justice is served for the victims of these horrific acts of violence.