U.S. Judge Declines to Block Florida Law Restricting Property Ownership Based on Citizenship

In a recent decision, a U.S. judge in Florida has chosen not to block the state’s law that prohibits citizens of certain countries, including China, from owning homes or land in the state. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled that the ban, which is based on citizenship and not race or national origin, does not appear to violate the U.S. Constitution or housing discrimination laws.

The lawsuit was filed by four Chinese nationals who sought to block the law, arguing that it violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process, as well as the federal Fair Housing Act. However, Judge Winsor stated that because the law applies to anyone “domiciled” in China, it could potentially apply to individuals who are not originally from China, and therefore does not discriminate based on protected traits.

While the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents the plaintiffs, plans to appeal the decision, the Florida attorney general’s office has not yet provided a comment on the court’s ruling.

Florida’s law not only prohibits individuals from China, but also citizens from Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, from owning property near critical infrastructure. However, there is a limited exception that allows holders of non-tourist visas from these countries to own a single property located at least five miles away from such infrastructure.

The law, which was signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in May, has been controversial from the start. Supporters argue that it aims to protect American interests from foreign influence, particularly from the Chinese Communist Party. On the other hand, opponents claim that it infringes on constitutional rights and perpetuates discrimination.

In conclusion, while the recent decision by the U.S. judge in Florida allows the state’s law restricting property ownership based on citizenship to remain in place, the ongoing legal battle continues to explore the constitutional implications and potential discrimination concerns.