Florida Law Restricts Property Ownership: A Controversial Decision

A recent Florida law has stirred controversy as it places restrictions on property ownership for individuals from certain countries, particularly China. While other countries face limitations within a 10-mile radius of military installations or critical infrastructure facilities, Chinese citizens are prohibited from owning any property, irrespective of proximity.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law in May, proclaiming it as a measure against the Chinese Communist Party, which he deems the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States. Initially, earlier drafts of the bill proposed a broader restriction within a 20-mile radius but were modified following criticism from the Asian-American community in the state.

Four Chinese citizens and a real estate brokerage catering to Chinese clients initiated a lawsuit against the state, arguing that the law violated fair housing standards, was vague, and discriminatory. The US Department of Justice supported their claim, asserting that the legislation violated the federal Fair Housing Act and the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

However, in a recent ruling, Judge Winsor determined that the plaintiffs failed to establish a substantial likelihood of success on the merits, which is a critical factor for a preliminary injunction. He emphasized that the law did not discriminate based on race or ancestry, treating Chinese individuals and non-Chinese individuals domiciled in China equally.

The decision by Winsor has drawn criticism from various quarters. The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association characterized the law as a textbook example of invidious discrimination, explicitly pointing out its resemblance to past unconstitutional alien land laws that violated the equal protection clause.

Some individuals have already experienced the consequences of the law. Jian Song, the founder of a Florida-based brokerage and one of the plaintiffs in the case, revealed that lenders in the state had started rejecting applications from Chinese buyers, even if they were not affected by the law, to avoid complications.

The impact of this Florida law goes beyond property ownership—it raises questions about the treatment of Chinese individuals and the potential chilling effect on the relationship between the US and those who identify with core American values and aspirations. The outcome of this lawsuit will significantly impact the future dynamics of property ownership in the state and the perception of equal protection under the law for different communities.