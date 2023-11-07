American Jewish Leaders Advocate for Two-State Solution in Israel-Saudi Normalization

Over 75 prominent American Jewish community leaders have come together to urge US President Joe Biden to pursue a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia that supports the prospects for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In an open letter, the leaders call for measures that “tangibly advance prospects” for a two-state solution and reverse the “worrisome trajectory” of the conflict. The letter comes as President Biden addresses the UN General Assembly and expresses his administration’s commitment to further Arab states, specifically Saudi Arabia, normalizing relations with Israel and working towards a two-state solution.

The letter proposes specific steps to achieve this goal, including halting Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, granting increased territorial sovereignty to the Palestinians, and holding the Palestinian Authority accountable for necessary reforms and financial stability. The signatories emphasize that these actions are crucial for the viability of any agreement and for maintaining regional stability, while safeguarding Israel’s security and its Jewish and democratic character.

The signatories represent a wide range of influential figures within the American Jewish community, including religious leaders, former executives of prominent Jewish organizations, and former US ambassadors to Israel. They argue that pursuing an agreement that prioritizes a two-state solution would not only enhance American national security interests but also contribute to Israel’s long-term security and foster regional peace.

As the US seeks to broker a normalization deal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering a trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia next month. Saudi Arabia has expressed its desire for a major defense pact with the US, as well as major arms deals and US cooperation for a civilian nuclear program on Saudi soil. In exchange, the US expects Saudi Arabia to reduce its economic and military engagements with China and Russia.

The report also highlights that such a defense treaty would face resistance in Congress due to concerns over Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s human rights record. Furthermore, during Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly, the possibility of a defense pact between Israel and the US may be raised. However, there are reservations within the Israeli defense establishment regarding such a treaty, fearing it could limit Israel’s freedom of action.

The American Jewish community leaders’ open letter adds an influential voice to the ongoing discussions about normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Their advocacy for a two-state solution and their focus on the importance of regional stability and security provide a fresh perspective on the topic.