Aid for Gaza: International Diplomacy at Work

Recent diplomatic efforts at the United Nations (UN) have brought key allies, Arab nations, and the United States together in a bid to avoid a US veto on a crucial UN resolution regarding aid for Gaza. The resolution has been postponed multiple times, with negotiations currently centered around points such as the inspection of aid trucks and references to a cessation of hostilities.

President Joe Biden has emphasized the ongoing negotiations taking place at the UN, stating that they are working to reach a resolution agreeable to all parties involved. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates, which sponsored the Arab-backed resolution, affirmed that high-level discussions are underway to find common ground.

The vote, which was initially scheduled for Monday but has since been delayed, is now expected to take place on Thursday morning. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is actively engaging with counterparts from Egypt and the UAE in attempts to reach a consensus. These efforts were further supported by discussions between Blinken and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, highlighting the urgency for humanitarian aid, prioritizing civilian safety, preventing further conflict escalation, and expressing the US commitment to an independent Palestinian state.

The UAE remains optimistic about the negotiations, but if no agreement is reached by Thursday, the resolution will proceed to a vote. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has stressed the urgent need for humanitarian support in Gaza, warning of a potential humanitarian catastrophe and the breakdown of public order if assistance is not provided. The situation is dire, with over half of Gaza’s households currently experiencing severe levels of hunger.

The proposed resolution calls for an urgent suspension of hostilities to allow for safe humanitarian access and steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities. Additionally, it seeks to establish a UN monitoring mechanism for aid deliveries, bypassing Israeli inspections. Efforts are being made to ensure that this mechanism is inclusive and amenable to all parties involved.

The negotiations have also raised other issues, such as the condemnation of Hamas’ recent incursion into southern Israel, which triggered the latest wave of violence, and Israel’s right to self-defense. These concerns have not been included in the Arab-sponsored resolution.

The UN Security Council resolutions hold legal significance and are binding, although their enforcement is often a complex matter. General Assembly resolutions, on the other hand, serve as a reflection of global opinion but lack legal binding.

While the diplomatic process unfolds, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical. Thousands of lives have been lost, and the UN estimates that many more Palestinians are buried under the rubble. The urgency for aid cannot be overstated.

