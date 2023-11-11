US Intelligence Alerts Biden Administration of Impending Conflict in Israel-Hamas Relationship

US intelligence agencies provided multiple assessments to the Biden administration, based partly on intelligence from Israel, warning of an increased risk of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis in the weeks leading up to the recent attack by Hamas on southern Israel. These warnings came in the form of updates and wires, highlighting the potential escalation of rocket attacks by Hamas across the border. On October 6, a day before the attack, US officials received reports from Israel indicating unusual activity by Hamas, confirming that an attack was imminent.

It is important to note that the American assessments did not provide specific tactical details about the nature of the attack, leaving US officials unaware of the overwhelming scope, scale, and brutality of the operation carried out by Hamas. Furthermore, it remains uncertain if these assessments were shared with Israel, who often provides the intelligence on which the US reports are based.

Despite the lack of specific details, the US intelligence community, along with Middle Eastern allies, has been consistently warning the Biden administration about the ongoing tensions between Hamas and Israel. These warnings have been included in intelligence briefings for senior officials, with Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank being identified as “hot spots.” However, some sources suggest that these warnings may have been perceived as the norm, given the historical conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The question arises as to whether the US and Israel were adequately prepared for the risk at hand, considering the wave of high-level warnings received over the past year. An official from an Arab country in the region expressed frustration, stating that their concerns regarding the escalating Palestinian anger were repeatedly dismissed by both US and Israeli officials.

In light of these events, it is vital for intelligence assessments to inform policy makers and enable them to make informed decisions. With ongoing conflicts between Hamas and Israel, it is crucial for all parties to remain vigilant and responsive to potential risks.

