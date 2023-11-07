Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Allegedly Supplies Hezbollah with Russian Missile Defense System

According to reliable sources, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is believed to have agreed to provide the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah with a Russian-made missile defense system. The delivery is reportedly being carried out by the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group, which is active in Syria. It is unclear whether the system has already been delivered or if it is still in the process of being transported.

Although the Russian-made SA-22 missile system, also known as a Pantsir, was initially supplied by Russia for use by the Syrian government, its potential transfer to Hezbollah signifies a significant development. While the Wall Street Journal had formerly reported that Wagner might provide the system to Hezbollah, this new information implicates Assad’s involvement.

Both Wagner and Hezbollah have been operating in Syria alongside Russian and Syrian armed forces to support the Assad regime against the Syrian opposition. In recent years, Hezbollah has begun withdrawing its fighters from Syria, although they remain closely supported by Iran, a steadfast Assad ally. Western intelligence sources also suggest a growing collaboration between Hezbollah and Wagner within Syria.

The possible acquisition of a new air defense system by Hezbollah raises concerns that the group may open a new front in Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas. The United States has repeatedly warned Hezbollah, along with other Iranian-backed groups, to avoid involvement in the conflict. In response, the US has deployed troops and aircraft carriers in the region as a deterrent against further escalation.

Israel has previously targeted missile systems, including those provided by Russia, within Syria as part of its wider strikes on Iranian military installations. The level of Russia’s influence over the decision to offer the system to Hezbollah remains uncertain, although recent attempts by the Kremlin to assimilate Wagner mercenaries suggest a degree of involvement.

It is important to note that the US intelligence community does not believe Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah, will directly engage in conflict with Israel or the US in response to Israel’s military intervention in Gaza. However, concerns persist about Hezbollah’s internal dynamics and the potential for an escalation of tensions. In this context, all eyes will be on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s upcoming speech, which may reveal the group’s intentions and strategies moving forward.

These recent developments highlight the complex dynamics at play in the region and the potential impact they may have on regional stability and security.