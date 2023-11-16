US Intel Clears Israel of Responsibility in Gaza Hospital Blast, Raises Questions about Hamas Rivalry

Intelligence from the United States has suggested that Israel is “not responsible” for the deadly explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. US President Joe Biden echoed Israel’s explanation that the blast was likely caused by an “errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza.” While Palestinian officials have blamed Israeli airstrikes, the US National Security Council (NSC) stated that their analysis of overhead imagery and intercepts found no evidence to support this claim.

Initial evidence gathered by the American intelligence community suggests that the hospital strike came from a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, a rival Islamist militant group to Hamas. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had accused Palestinian Islamic Jihad of causing the explosion when one of its rockets misfired. However, Islamic Jihad denied these assertions, calling them “false and baseless.” CNN has been unable to independently confirm the cause of the explosion.

The NSC’s assessment comes as Biden made a visit to Tel Aviv, expressing his support for Israel. During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden stated that the hospital attack “appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.” These competing narratives on the cause of the blast heighten tensions in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and have resulted in protests across the Middle East.

The situation in Gaza continues to worsen, with concerns of a spiraling humanitarian crisis. Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, described scenes after the blast as “unparalleled and indescribable.” Ambulance crews are struggling to remove body parts, and doctors are performing surgeries in makeshift settings. The devastating impact of the explosion is evident in the chaotic scenes captured on video inside the al-Shifa Hospital.

While US intelligence suggests Israel’s innocence in the hospital blast, it raises questions about the rivalry between Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This incident reflects a dangerous new phase in the ongoing conflict and adds complexity to the already dire situation in Gaza.

(Source: CNN)