New Report Reveals China’s Military Corruption Crisis and Its Impact on Xi Jinping’s Modernization Plans

A recent report from US intelligence has exposed a significant corruption scandal within China’s army, leading to a major purge of top officials and posing challenges to President Xi Jinping’s military modernization efforts. The corruption scandal revolves around serious equipment issues, including the alarming revelation that some missiles within the Rocket Force, China’s main nuclear arm, had been filled with water instead of fuel.

The missile corruption scandal is just one example of the pervasive corruption that has plagued both the Rocket Force and the broader People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The report indicates that the missile issue has forced President Xi to reevaluate the readiness and capability of Beijing’s forces to undertake any significant military action in the near future.

While the exact types of missiles affected by this corruption were not specified, the report highlighted other concerning equipment problems. For instance, arrays of silos in western China were fitted with improper lids, rendering the missiles ineffective and undermining China’s military preparedness.

US intelligence sources suggest that these equipment issues have not only raised doubts about the effectiveness of Xi’s modernization policies but have also eroded internal confidence in the Rocket Force’s capabilities. The Rocket Force plays a crucial role in China’s strategy regarding Taiwan, with the deployment of long-range missiles along its coast posing a threat to the self-governed island.

President Xi’s response to the corruption crisis has been decisive, resulting in the ousting of over a dozen senior commanders, including the Chinese Defense Minister, Li Shangfu. This purge aims to demonstrate Xi’s commitment to combating corruption within the military and sending a clear message that such misconduct will not be tolerated.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has reiterated its determination to fight against corruption, emphasizing this in its New Year’s Day statement. However, it remains unclear how deeply entrenched corruption is within the military apparatus and whether these actions will be enough to root it out entirely.

This scandal comes at a time when China is actively pursuing military advancement, evident in the construction of numerous new missile silos in the Xinjiang desert. These silos, capable of accommodating nuclear-capable missiles, have the potential to rival the arsenals of both Russia and the United States. However, the corruption crisis raises concerns about the overall reliability and effectiveness of China’s military capabilities.

As the fallout of the corruption scandal unfolds, many questions remain about the long-term implications for China’s military power and President Xi’s modernization plans. Will the purge of top officials and the focus on anti-corruption measures be enough to restore confidence and rectify systemic issues? How will this scandal impact China’s regional and global ambitions? Only time will reveal the true extent of the damage caused by this corruption crisis.

Sources:

– [Business Insider](https://www.businessinsider.com/china-army-purge-missiles-filled-with-water-report-2022-1)