In a recent incident at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the death toll. Initial claims by Hamas health authorities asserted that Israeli airstrikes had targeted the hospital, resulting in a death toll of 500. However, US intelligence sources now estimate that the number of casualties lies between 100-300, while a European official suggests the toll is even lower, at 50 or less.

Contrary to the initial blame placed on Israel, evidence has surfaced indicating that the blast was likely caused by a failed rocket launch from Gaza. Images of the hospital after the incident show that while there was damage to the parking lot, the surrounding buildings remained intact. This contradicts the typical impact of Israeli airstrikes, which are known to cause large craters and level buildings to the ground.

Questions have been raised regarding Hamas’ claim of 471 people killed in the blast, with doubts about the credibility of arriving at such a number so quickly. AFP correspondents at the scene reported seeing only dozens of bodies. The disparity in reported casualties has fueled international tensions, leading to anti-Israel demonstrations and a wave of antisemitic incidents worldwide.

US President Joe Biden has stated that Palestinian terror groups were likely behind the blast, based on reports from the Pentagon and Israeli intelligence. The US State Department has criticized media organizations for accepting Hamas’ claims without proper scrutiny. While Israel has provided evidence to support its assertion that the blast was caused by an errant Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket, Hamas has yet to present any substantial evidence to support its accusations against Israel.

The incident at the Al-Ahli Hospital has underscored the importance of carefully evaluating information before reaching conclusions. It serves as a reminder that relying solely on the word of a terrorist organization can be dangerous. In an age where misinformation spreads easily, taking the time to gather all available information is crucial for a more accurate understanding of complex situations.

