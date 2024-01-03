US Intelligence Confirms Militant Groups Using Gaza Hospital for Campaign Against Israel

In a recent intelligence assessment that has been declassified, the United States has expressed confidence in its belief that Palestinian militant groups utilized Gaza’s largest hospital as a base of operations during their attack on October 7. This assessment, shared by an anonymous U.S. official, supports Israeli claims about the Shifa hospital complex, which was subsequently raided by Israeli forces in November.

While the information provided does not fully substantiate some of Israel’s more significant allegations that the hospital served as the central hub for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad activities, it offers the strongest U.S. support to date in confirming the hospital’s use for various purposes related to the campaign against Israel.

According to the assessment, the U.S. Intelligence Community has independently corroborated information about the use of the al-Shifa hospital complex by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It states that the groups utilized the hospital and its underground areas to house command infrastructure, conduct command and control activities, store weapons, and hold hostages.

It is believed that Hamas members evacuated the hospital several days prior to the Israeli raid and took measures to destroy sensitive documents and electronics. U.S. officials had previously referenced classified intelligence obtained independently from Israel to provide further validation for the raid. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the use of hospitals by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad for military operations and to hide and support their activities.

The role of hospitals in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has become a topic of contention. The Hamas-run Health Ministry claims that the war has resulted in the deaths of 22,100 individuals, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants. While hospitals are afforded special protection under international laws of war, they can lose this status if they are utilized for military purposes.

Prior to the raid on the hospital, the Israeli military unveiled a detailed 3D model of the Shifa Hospital, showcasing a network of underground installations. These installations were purported to be part of an extensive Hamas command-and-control center located beneath the hospital. Thus far, the Israeli military has not presented evidence of any infrastructure of similar magnitude.

