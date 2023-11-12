US Intelligence Agencies Investigate Possible Iranian Connection to Hamas Attack on Israel

Intelligence agencies in the United States are currently examining available data and mobilizing their resources to determine if Iran played a direct role in the recent attack on Israel by Hamas, according to a senior official from the Biden administration. While the US considers Iran to be “complicit” in the attack due to its longstanding support for Hamas, there is currently no direct evidence linking Tehran to the planning and execution of the assault, as stated by national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Multiple officials, including those with access to classified intelligence, echo Sullivan’s statements, asserting that there is no concrete evidence pointing to Iran’s direct involvement in the attack. However, some military officials privately express their belief that a “smoking gun” might emerge from intelligence findings.

Israeli intelligence is also reviewing previous evidence in an effort to assess any potential Iranian connection to the attack. A senior Israeli official suggests that it is unlikely Iran had no knowledge of the operation, citing previous meetings and close coordination between the two parties.

The lack of advance warning about the attack from both US and Israeli intelligence is particularly striking, considering the scale of the assault. Consequently, the Biden administration is approaching the situation with caution.

FAQs:

What is the relationship between Iran and Hamas?

Iran has long been a major supporter of Hamas, providing significant financial aid, weapons, and technical assistance to the Palestinian militant group. While Hamas maintains some degree of independence, the close ties between the two entities have raised questions about the possibility of direct Iranian involvement in sophisticated operations like the recent attack on Israel.

How much financial support does Iran provide to Hamas?

In 2022, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh publicly stated that the group received around $70 million from Iran that year, which was used to develop rockets. A 2020 report by the US State Department estimated that Iran provides approximately $100 million annually to various Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas.

Is there evidence linking Iran to the weapons used in the attack?

Former US officials believe that the extensive stockpile of weapons used in the attack was acquired and assembled with assistance from Iran. Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of US Central Command, stated that Hamas did not develop the guidance systems and missiles in Gaza on their own, suggesting that technology assistance came from Iran.

Does past Iranian support automatically indicate direct Iranian involvement?

While Iran’s past support for Hamas is noteworthy, current and former US intelligence analysts caution against interpreting it as direct evidence of Iran’s involvement in specific attacks. Close ties between Iran and Hamas do not necessarily prove Tehran’s direct role in the planning and execution of such operations.

Iran denies any involvement in the attack, despite publicly praising it. Israel also remains cautious, stating that there is currently no evidence or proof linking Iran to the incident. The investigation into a potential Iranian connection to the Hamas attack is ongoing.