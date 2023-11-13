New Economic Partnerships and Initiatives Take Center Stage at G20 Summit in Delhi

The G20 summit held in New Delhi, India, has seen the United States and India step up their efforts to counter China’s influence on global infrastructure development. With Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin notably absent from the meeting, the US and India seized the opportunity to promote their own initiatives and forge new partnerships.

One significant announcement made at the summit was the establishment of the “India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor”, a multinational rail and ports deal aimed at connecting these three regions. This move is seen as a direct challenge to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with the US positioning itself as an alternative partner and investor for developing countries.

US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating that it is a “big deal” and will have a significant impact on promoting clean energy and creating better communities. In addition, the US expressed its commitment to reforms in multilateral financing institutions, which could unlock up to $200 billion in new lending capacity over the next decade.

Although the US acknowledges that it cannot compete directly with China’s massive investment in the Belt and Road Initiative, it aims to provide high standards and development aid to attract developing countries. China’s investment in the Belt and Road Initiative reached an estimated $70 billion in 2022 alone.

The G20 leaders also announced various other projects aimed at fostering economic growth, including partnerships with the European Union and the US to expand the Lobito Corridor in Africa. These initiatives cover a range of sectors and regions, showcasing the collaborative efforts of G20 members.

Amidst these new economic partnerships and initiatives, the G20 summit faced challenges in addressing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While the US and many European members sought a stronger condemnation of Russia’s actions, the final declaration released by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a more nuanced approach, calling on all states to avoid the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition.

Despite the differing views within the G20, the fact that a declaration was reached surprised many observers who expected these divisions to hinder any resolution. This compromise reflects the complex political dynamics at play in global affairs.

Another key issue raised at the summit was the urgent need to reduce fossil fuel usage. Despite a UN report calling for significant reductions, progress in this area was limited. The devastating impact of climate change has been underscored by recent extreme weather events, making urgent action imperative.

The absence of President Xi and President Putin allowed President Biden to engage with other world leaders without distractions. Host country India, in its capacity as the G20 revolving president, sought to assert its global influence and strengthen ties with developing nations. The summit also welcomed the African Union as a new member, highlighting Africa’s increasing desire for investment and diplomatic ties beyond traditional partners.

As the G20 summit in Delhi comes to a close, the focus now shifts to future collaborations and the challenges that lie ahead. President Biden will next travel to Vietnam, where tensions with China over territorial claims in the South China Sea continue to escalate. The G20 summit has showcased the importance of economic partnerships and diplomatic initiatives in shaping the future of global affairs.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is a multinational rail and ports deal aimed at connecting these three regions and promoting economic growth through enhanced trade and infrastructure development. This initiative presents an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

2. What is the G20?

The G20, or Group of 20, is an international forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union. It brings together the world’s major economies to promote global economic stability and address pressing global issues.

3. Why were President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin absent from the G20 summit?

The reasons for their absence were not immediately clear. However, their absence provided an opportunity for other leaders, particularly the United States and India, to assert their influence and promote their own initiatives and partnerships.

4. What is the Belt and Road Initiative?

The Belt and Road Initiative is a massive infrastructure development project led by China, aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting economic cooperation between Asia, Europe, and Africa. It involves the construction of railways, highways, ports, and other infrastructure across participating countries.

