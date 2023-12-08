US Implements Sanctions on Individuals and Entities Linked to Yemen’s Houthi Group

The United States has taken decisive action by imposing sanctions on 13 individuals and entities accused of facilitating the flow of foreign currency to Yemen’s Houthi group. The Houthi group has allegedly received tens of millions of dollars from the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities. The U.S. Treasury has stated that this support is backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s paramilitary and espionage force.

These sanctions target a complex network of exchange houses and firms in multiple countries, including Yemen, Turkey, and St. Kitts and Nevis. By freezing properties and interests, the U.S. aims to disrupt the financial support provided to the Houthis and prevent Americans from engaging in transactions with them.

Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson has highlighted the connection between Iranian funding and recent attacks by the Houthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. These attacks pose a significant threat to international trade and maritime security. The Treasury’s statement quotes Nelson as saying that the ongoing financial support from Iran enables the Houthis to carry out unprovoked attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping.

While Iran denies any involvement in these attacks, there have been reports of missile and drone attacks by the Houthis against Israel and Israeli ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis claim that these actions are in response to Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza. The situation in the region remains complex and volatile.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What do the sanctions involve?

A: The sanctions freeze all properties and interests in the United States of the targeted individuals and entities. They also generally prohibit Americans from conducting transactions with them.

Q: Who are the key individuals targeted in these sanctions?

A: Said al-Jamal, an “Iran-based Houthi financial facilitator,” and Bilal Hudroj, who runs a Lebanon-based exchange house, are among the key individuals targeted. Both of them are already under U.S. sanctions.

Q: Which countries and entities are affected by these sanctions?

A: The latest sanctions impact a jewelry shop and exchange house in Turkey, as well as exchange houses, shipping agents, and individuals in St. Kitts and Nevis, Britain, and Russia.

The United States remains committed to maintaining maritime security and safeguarding international commercial trade. These sanctions serve as a strong message to those involved in illicit activities that support destabilization and threaten global stability.