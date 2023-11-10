New Bill Faces Challenges in Providing Military Aid for Israel

A new bill proposing $14.5 billion in military aid for Israel has passed in the United States House of Representatives, but faces significant challenges in becoming law due to opposition from President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats in the Senate. The bill, which aims to fund Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems, passed largely along party lines, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats expressing their concerns.

The legislation marks the first major action under the new Republican House Speaker, Mike Johnson, who took on the role after Kevin McCarthy’s removal by the hard-right faction of the party. Johnson has urged the Senate and White House to swiftly approve the bill, emphasizing the importance of supporting Israel, a staunch US ally. However, the bill’s prospects in the Senate are slim, as Democrats hold the majority and have signaled their opposition due to spending cuts and the absence of aid for Ukraine.

President Biden and the White House have expressed their concerns about the bill, stating that it would have “devastating implications” for the country’s safety and alliances. Biden has instead proposed a $106 billion emergency spending package that includes funding for Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine. The inclusion of spending cuts and the lack of aid for Ukraine have been key factors leading to opposition from Democrats.

While Republicans traditionally support Ukraine, a vocal minority within the party questions the continuation of financial assistance to Kyiv in light of budget deficits. The bill has also faced criticism from House Democrat Rosa DeLauro, who accused Republicans of delaying aid to US allies. She emphasized the interconnectedness of Israel and Ukraine’s fortunes and stressed the importance of providing support to both nations.

Israel remains the largest recipient of US military assistance since World War II, with aid totaling over $124 billion. Currently, Israel receives $3.8 billion annually under a 10-year plan that started in 2016. As the bill moves to the Senate, its fate remains uncertain, with Democrats and the President expressing their reservations and calling for alternative funding approaches. The partisan clash over this typically bipartisan issue highlights the challenges of providing military aid and the complexities surrounding US foreign policy decisions.