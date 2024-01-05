US Remains Silent on Israel’s Alleged Violations of Human Rights

In recent days, the Biden administration has faced mounting criticism for its silence regarding Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip. While the administration denies accusations of genocide, it has also admitted to not conducting any formal assessment of whether Israel is violating international humanitarian law. This lack of action has raised eyebrows and fueled debates about the U.S.’s approach to the matter.

The U.S. government asserts that Israel is not engaging in ethnic cleansing or genocide, citing press reports and conversations with Israeli officials as their basis for this conclusion. However, they have not provided any evidence or details about these press reports or conversations. The administration has, time and again, declined to discuss internal deliberations or any formal process that may have been launched to investigate these allegations.

Critics argue that the administration’s position is difficult to believe, considering the level of visibility the U.S. has into Israeli operations. They point to the fact that the U.S. was able to issue an assessment of Russian war crimes within a month of the Ukraine invasion, implying that the U.S. should have been able to conduct a similar assessment regarding Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

While the Biden administration has emphasized the importance of protecting civilians, it has done little to address the intentions and statements made by top officials in Israel’s government. For instance, Israel’s finance minister has openly called for Palestinians to leave Gaza, and there are talks of a “voluntary migration” plan for Palestinians in Gaza. These developments have raised concerns about the U.S.’s tacit approval of such ideas.

The administration’s defense of Israeli actions, combined with its lack of formal assessment, has not gone unnoticed by members of Congress. Senator Elizabeth Warren is the latest Democrat to suggest imposing restrictions on military aid to Israel due to its conduct in the war. This growing dissatisfaction among lawmakers reflects a broader sentiment among some Americans who believe that the U.S. should not provide unwavering support to a government that disregards Palestinian lives.

As the controversy continues, the U.S. remains silent on Israel’s alleged violations of human rights, leaving many to question the consistency and effectiveness of its foreign policy in the Middle East.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Has the Biden administration conducted a formal assessment of Israel’s violation of international humanitarian law?

A: No, the administration has admitted to not conducting any formal assessment on this matter.

Q: How does the U.S. know that Israel is not committing genocide or ethnic cleansing?

A: The U.S. claims to have reached this conclusion based on press reports and conversations with Israeli officials, but they have not provided any specific details or evidence.

Q: Have there been any discussions about imposing restrictions on military aid to Israel?

A: Yes, Senator Elizabeth Warren and other congressional Democrats have suggested imposing restrictions on military aid due to Israel’s conduct in the war.

Q: What has been the response from the Biden administration regarding Israel’s intentions towards Palestinians in Gaza?

A: The administration has said very little about the statements and intentions of top officials in Israel’s government, raising concerns about its tacit approval of such ideas.

Sources:

– [NatSec Daily](https://natsecdaily.substack.com)

– [The Times of Israel](https://www.timesofisrael.com/)