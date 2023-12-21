US Expresses Concerns Over UN Resolution on Israel-Hamas Conflict

The United States has raised serious concerns about a draft resolution in the United Nations that calls for a suspension of fighting between Israel and Hamas, along with an increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza. The US argues that the provision of a UN-created monitoring mechanism for aid delivery to Gaza could potentially slow down the delivery of critical assistance.

If these concerns are not addressed, it could lead to further delays and uncertainty surrounding the resolution, which has already been postponed three times. As one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, a US veto would prevent the resolution from passing.

Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US Mission to the UN, emphasized that the primary goal of the resolution is to facilitate the expansion of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. However, there are concerns that the current draft might actually impede aid delivery by creating an impractical monitoring mechanism. The US believes that any resolution should aim to help, rather than hinder, the situation on the ground.

The timing for a potential vote on the resolution has not been announced yet. Negotiations on the draft have been primarily focused on the language regarding a “cessation of hostilities” and the proposal for the UN to establish a monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip under the authority of the United Nations Secretary-General.

President Joe Biden has been engaged in discussions with his national security team and officials representing the US and the UN regarding the resolution. While National Security Council spokesman John Kirby refrained from commenting on how a US veto would impact the Biden administration’s international reputation, he stressed the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Kirby acknowledged that a sticking point in the negotiations is the proposed language assigning exclusive responsibility to the UN for inspecting the delivery of aid. He emphasized the pivotal role that Israel has had in the inspection regime and expressed a commitment to working with UN partners on finding a resolution that addresses these concerns.

In recent weeks, the US has condemned the Hamas attack that resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people. Nevertheless, the mounting civilian death toll in Gaza from Israel’s response has prompted top US officials, including President Biden, to urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take more meaningful steps to protect innocent lives during the conflict with Hamas.

It is essential for civilians and journalists to be protected, and vital humanitarian aid must reach those in need, emphasized Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood during a Security Council meeting. Wood also expressed concerns about Israeli settler violence in the West Bank but did not indicate how the US would vote on the resolution.

The US has previously vetoed measures at the UN Security Council and voted against calls for a ceasefire in the larger UN General Assembly. Last week, the General Assembly voted in favor of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which was seen as a rebuke to the US, as it has consistently blocked similar calls in the Security Council. It is important to note that the General Assembly vote does not carry the same binding force as a Security Council resolution.