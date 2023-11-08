Experts Examine the Complex Alliance Between North Korea, Russia, and China

As tensions continue to rise around the Korean Peninsula and the conflict in Ukraine, experts are taking a closer look at the growing alliance between North Korea, Russia, and China. While the United States has been warning against North Korea providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, experts believe there is little Washington can do to halt cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Mark Barry, an independent Asian affairs analyst, explains that the US can impose more sanctions on North Korea, but they would not be effective in stopping the country from working with Russia. He points out that Russia, North Korea, and China are likely to deepen their ties as Moscow seeks to project an image of solidarity with its Asian neighbors.

Furthermore, experts suggest that, while North Korean weapons could potentially add to Russia’s firepower in Ukraine, they would not have a significant impact on the outcome of the war. “Can North Korean small arms, artillery munitions help prolong Russia’s efforts? Probably. But it’s not going to be a game changer by any means,” says Jenny Town, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center.

The meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin highlights a broader alliance among North Korea, Russia, and China. While each country may have different agendas, they are strengthening their partnerships in opposition to the perceived “reciprocal bloc” of the United States, South Korea, and Japan in northeast Asia.

The stalled diplomacy between the US and North Korea, along with the ongoing arms race in the region, has pushed North Korea closer to its allies. The failure of the 2019 summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi further solidified North Korea’s disillusionment with the US. As a result, North Korea has sought stronger ties with Russia and China, which could lead to further escalation and prolongation of conflicts.

Going forward, experts believe that any negotiations between the US and North Korea would likely focus solely on North Korea’s nuclear program, rather than broader relations. With the complex alliance between North Korea, Russia, and China emerging, comprehensive diplomacy becomes increasingly difficult, potentially hindering efforts to reach across ideological lines and find lasting solutions to regional conflicts.